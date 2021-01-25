HEPPNER — The Morrow County 4-H Leaders Association has awarded Nancy Jepsen and Jan Coe (posthumously) the Morrow County 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of the generous time and talents given to the youth of Morrow County.
Both Jepsen and Coe were long time leaders and supporters of all things 4-H-related for many years.
Jepsen served as a cooking and sewing leader for many year in Ione, teaching youth how to shop for, plan and create masterpieces in the art of clothing and foods. All of her children also participated and excelled in 4-H activities.
Coe was a leader in the Heppner area for equine and consumer arts. She shaped lives and future careers of many youth in our county. Like Jepsen, her children all participated in 4-H through livestock and expressive arts.
Coe and Jepsen each had a gift for convincing others to go above and beyond as they themselves did to further education and positive youth development.
“They are both the face of dedication,” says Erin Heideman, Morrow County 4-H educator. “These ladies are the epitome of the heart and soul of Morrow County 4-H and their service is exemplary.”
4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults while participating in fun, hands-on learning activities. Youth can experience 4-H by becoming a member of a 4-H club, attending 4-H camp, or joining after-school programs. 4-Hers can compete with their projects at local, state, regional, or national levels and also attend conferences and events.
