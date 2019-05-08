Current and past Hanford workers are invited to reconnect with friends and co-workers during a pair of events hosted by the Cold War Patriots.
A community resource organization that advocates for worker benefits, the Cold War Patriots will serve ice cream on Tuesday, May 14 at Anthology, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland; and on Wednesday, May 15 at the TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Both events run from 1-3 p.m. In addition to ice cream, there will be a photo booth, DJ music and prize giveaways, including a grand prize drawing at 2:45 p.m.
Tim Lerew, CWP chairperson, said the social events and informational meetings about the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act provides an opportunity for past and present Hanford workers to socialize and gain information. People do not have to belong to the Cold War Patriots in order to attend the ice cream socials.
For more information, contact Christy Nielson at cnielsoncomms@gmail.com or 206-399-1914.
