RICHLAND — A day of remembrance is planned to honor Hanford Site workers.
The Cold War Patriots are hosting a National Day of Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. The free event honors all Hanford workers, their family members and friends.
The program will feature remarks by several state and local dignitaries, and active members of the community. Also, a video from Cold War Patriots will be screened, a Living Legends Pinning Ceremony will take place, and a candle lighting ceremony will feature a reading of names of fallen Cold War Patriots. The event will conclude with a reunion lunch.
Each year, the National Day of Remembrance honors the contributions and sacrifices of nuclear weapons workers. This is the 11th year the day has been observed. It’s sponsored by Professional Case Management, an in-home care company for nuclear weapons and uranium workers, and Chaplaincy Hospice & Palliative Care, which offers guidance during serious illness.
To learn more about Cold War Patriots, visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 886-306-7585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.