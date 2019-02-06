An exhibit exploring the “allure of the unassuming” opens Thursday in the East Oregonian Gallery at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The public is invited to a free opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m.
Cory Peeke’s collages are deceptive in their spare simplicity, but the ephemera and marks resonate with the viewer in unusual ways. Titled “On the Tip Of My Tongue,” Peeke’s work speaks to that something that you feel that you know, but somehow can’t quite articulate.
Peeke received his BFA from Kendall College of Art and Design and his MFA from the University of Idaho. He has exhibited his work in numerous solo and group exhibits throughout the U.S. as well as Europe and South America. His work has been published in L’art du collage au Coeur de la creation, Musee Artcolle, France, Rapsodia: A Magazine of Arts and Literature, Dialogist, Agave Magazine and Plastikcomb among other publications. His works are included in the permanent collections of King County, Washington, Eastern Oregon University, Lockhaven University, Whitman College and the International Museum of Collage, Assemblage and Construction. He is Professor of Art at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, where he also serves as the director of the Nightingale Gallery.
The show also features a small sampling of work by Evan Clayton Horback, Lita Kenyon and Melinda Tidwell, artists who Peeke thinks are addressing collage work in interesting ways. New work by Emily Taylor Cress will be on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery.
All of the February exhibit events are made possible through a partnership with Barhyte Specialty Foods, which makes admission free for everyone.
More information is available at pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.