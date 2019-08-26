HERMISTON — A large selection of books, toys, gifts, games and unique gadgets are featured in the upcoming Collective Goods sale.
A fundraiser for the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary, the event is Thursday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be held in Conference Room 1 at Good Shepherd, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Proceeds from the event helps in providing scholarships to area students who are pursuing a career in the healthcare field and for medical equipment at the hospital.
For more information, contact June Rosenberg at juner1942@gmail.com.
