HERMISTON — Several upcoming vacations offered through Collette Tours will provide support for the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary. In addition to a fun trip, people will support the auxiliary’s fundraiser, which provides medical scholarships for local people pursuing careers in the health care field and needed medical equipment at the Hermiston hospital.
Destinations include: Bluegrass Country & The Smoky Mountains, with the tour (Sept. 17-25) beginning in Louisville, Kentucky, and ending at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina; and Colors of New England (Oct. 11-18) which begins in Boston, Massachusetts, and covers Coastal Maine.
For more information, call Pat Moncrief, chairperson for Collette Tours, at 541-571-3770.
