HERMISTON — A flea market and breakfast is planned this weekend at the Columbia Grange.
The event is Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the grange hall, 32339 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, waffles, French toast, hash browns, sausage, ham and drinks for $6.
The flea market and craft sale features such items as books, towels, baked items, candy, Easter baskets and jewelry. Also, people can rent vendor space for $8.
For more information, call Pat at 541-567-5706 or Doris at 541-567-8663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.