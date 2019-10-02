HERMISTON — The Columbia Grange is hosting breakfast, lunch and a flea market this weekend.
The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the grange hall, 32339 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. The menu items include biscuits and gravy for breakfast and a lunch featuring chili and sandwiches.
A variety of vendors will be on hand for the flea market and craft sale. Also, people can rent vendor space for $8.
For more information, call Pat at 541-567-5706 or Doris at 541-567-8663.
