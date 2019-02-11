The public is invited to learn more about the importance of water as Craig Reeder discusses renegotiation of the Columbia River Treaty.
The event is part of a dinner meeting hosted by the Echo Kiwanis. People are invited to hear the presentation and may choose to purchase a lasagna dinner. The event is Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Echo VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St. The meal, which costs $5, will be served at 6 p.m. and the presentation is at 6:45 p.m. People do not have to eat in order to attend.
Reeder was raised on a family wheat ranch. After graduating from Oregon State University with degrees in agriculture business management and finance, he spent five years in the Midwest working for the R.D. Offutt Company. Reeder returned to Eastern Oregon in 2000, working for the Hale Family, where he served as CFO and COO until the operations were sold. He is currently CFO of Madison Ranches and operates the Reeder family farm with his wife, Tina, and their three children. In addition, Reeder is the chairman of the Northeast Oregon Water Association.
Much has changed since 1961 when the Columbia River Treaty was drafted. New politics, technology, environmental and agricultural uses for water and many more concerns have made the original treaty somewhat obsolete. This May, Canada and the United States have arranged to meet in Washington D.C. to renegotiate the Columbia River Treaty. Reeder will offer informed comments on why this negotiation is important to area residents and agricultural operations.
To assist with planning, those who are interested in attending are asked to RSVP by texting 541-379-6992. For more information, contact Joe Ramos at 509-366-3980 or josepheramos11@gmail.com.
