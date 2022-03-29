PENDLETON — The Slickfork Spotlight will shine on a pair of comedians during a fundraiser to benefit Altrusa International of Pendleton.
Susan Rice and Travis Nelson will yuck it up during two evening shows on Friday, April 1, at Hamley Slickfork Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Both shows feature a no-host bar and silent auction. The first show starts at 5 p.m. and features buffet-style appetizers. Tickets are $49 each. The second show, which begins at 8:30 p.m., includes a buffet-style dinner. It costs $59.
Hailing from Portland, Rice got her start in comedy in the Rose City in 1983. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a regular at the Icehouse, Igby's and The Comedy Store. With a rapid rise, Rice soon was headlining at The Laff Stop, Last Laughs, Stanford’s and the Comedy Connection. She returned to Oregon in 1998.
Nelson, who is based in Seattle, has performed at the Moontower Comedy Festival, Seattle International Comedy Competition, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Westside Comedy Showdown in Santa Monica and won “Best of the Fest” at the Burbank Comedy Festival in 2018. That same year, he was one of the top eight comics out of 101 selected for the Main Event of the World Series of Comedy.
Tickets can be purchased at www.wildhorseresort.com or in person at the Wildhorse Gift Shop, Mission. The doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Those in attendance must be 21. For questions, call 541-278-1100.
