Thursday, February 14
BOARDMAN SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Cost is $4 for seniors 55 and over or $5 for adults. (541-481-3257)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665)
YARN CLUB, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
THE ARC UMATILLA COUNTY BINGO, 6-10 p.m., The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., seats may be held until 6:30 p.m., then all seats first come, first served; games begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Umatilla County citizens with developmental disabilities. 18 years or older, must have proof of age and photo I.D. Basic pot $20, prizes range from $20-$750. (541-567-7615)
FIDDLER’S NIGHT, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Avamere Assisted Living, 980 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Enjoy light refreshments, listen to some favorite oldies or join in the jam session. All ages welcome. (Lori 541-567-3141)
Friday, February 15
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
TODDLER STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
FREE FRIDAY LUNCH, 12 p.m., Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St., Echo. Everyone welcome.
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 S. Bonanza, Echo. (541-376-8411)
VFW BINGO, 6 p.m., Hermiston VFW, 45 W. Cherry St., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. (541-567-6219)
EVANGELIST MONTE LEAVELL, 6:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton. Monte Leavell brings “Loving God, Loving One Another” for several engagements. Friday banquet free, but RSVP requested; child care provided. Sunday features soup lunch at 12:15 p.m. (Pastor Alan Chapman 541-276-3031) Call for information on other engagements.
SAGE CENTER MOVIE EVENT, 7:15 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Watch “The House With the Clock in Its Walls” and enjoy free popcorn. $3 admission. (Stefanie Swindler 541-481-7243)
Saturday, February 16
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free art classes for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
YARN CLUB, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
HIP & HANDMADE, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in project class for adults. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Drop in and enjoy a new craft each week. Children only. Free. (541-567-2882)
STRAIGHT TALK WITH BECKY MARKS, 2-4 p.m., The Saddle Restaurant, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Share thoughts with Ward I councilwoman. (541-276-9147)
SAGE CENTER MOVIE EVENT, 2:15 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Watch “The House With the Clock in Its Walls” and enjoy free popcorn. $3 admission. (Stefanie Swindler 541-481-7243)
IMBIBE @ BLUE, 5-7 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College Student Union, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Sample the region’s best craft wines, beers, distilled spirits, cholocate and cheese. Tickets $25 in advance (BMCC bookstore or Pendleton Art + Frame), $30 at the door, includes pint or wine glass and hearty appetizers. Dress is casual-dressy/Mardi Gras; 21 and over only. (BMCC Foundation 541-278-5775)
HEART TO HEART CANDLELIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Prime rib or teriyaki chicken with sides and dessert bar. Vocal entertainment by Rich Young. Cost is $12.50 per person, and seating is limited. Advance tickets available at the church office. (Janet Collins 541-938-3854)
Sunday, February 17
PAUL GORHAM MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Masonic Lodge, 1350 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for ages 6-12. Call-in orders welcome. Donations accepted; proceeds benefit scholarships for local students. (Marty Patterson 541-278-0995)
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30-1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
VALENTINE’S DANCE, 2-3:30 p.m., The Arc Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Everyone welcome. Free admission. (Kristi Smalley 541-571-0997)
KBLU CITIZENS ADVISORY GROUP, 3 p.m., Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Share ideas on format of Pendleton area’s newest radio station. (Vickie or Gary 541-566-2744 or 541-566-0131)
