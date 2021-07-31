National Night Out
Leading up to Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities, the Ince family — Kevin, Keaton, 13, Jackson, 6, Dallaz, 7, Kailey, 12, and Melissa — found the golden medallion. As winners, they will host a neighborhood block party with police personnel and city officials serving ice cream Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Highland Summit Park.

 Tammy Malgesini/East Oregonian

UMATILLA COUNTY — National Night Out encourages people to get out to meet their neighbors. The initiative’s mission is to help promote police-community partnerships.

NNO helps create safer communities as residents become familiar with what’s happening in their neighborhoods. In addition, it provides a relaxed atmosphere to interact with law enforcement personnel and other first responders.

National Night Out (www.natw.org) is Tuesday, Aug. 3. Local celebrations include:

HERMISTON

TIME: Evening.

WHERE: Neighborhoods throughout the city.

WHAT: First responders and city officials will visit block parties, cookouts and gatherings throughout the community.

QUESTIONS: Tim Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.

ECHO

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: George Park.

WHAT: Free barbecue dinner, bingo, a bike rodeo, games, raffle drawings and announcement of the Neighbor of the Year Award (nominations must be turned in by Aug. 1 at Echo City Hall).

QUESTIONS: 541-376-8411.

UMATILLA

TIME: 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Village Square Park.

WHAT: Music, food, games, activities and giveaways.

QUESTIONS: 541-922-3226.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

