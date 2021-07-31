UMATILLA COUNTY — National Night Out encourages people to get out to meet their neighbors. The initiative’s mission is to help promote police-community partnerships.
NNO helps create safer communities as residents become familiar with what’s happening in their neighborhoods. In addition, it provides a relaxed atmosphere to interact with law enforcement personnel and other first responders.
National Night Out (www.natw.org) is Tuesday, Aug. 3. Local celebrations include:
HERMISTON
TIME: Evening.
WHERE: Neighborhoods throughout the city.
WHAT: First responders and city officials will visit block parties, cookouts and gatherings throughout the community.
QUESTIONS: Tim Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
ECHO
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: George Park.
WHAT: Free barbecue dinner, bingo, a bike rodeo, games, raffle drawings and announcement of the Neighbor of the Year Award (nominations must be turned in by Aug. 1 at Echo City Hall).
QUESTIONS: 541-376-8411.
UMATILLA
TIME: 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Village Square Park.
WHAT: Music, food, games, activities and giveaways.
QUESTIONS: 541-922-3226.
