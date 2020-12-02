JOSEPH — This fall, Community Bank branches collected teacher nominations for their new Apple Appreciation Awards. The award acknowledges current K-12 teachers in the local community while also supporting school clubs.
The winning teacher from each Community Bank location was presented with an Apple Appreciation Award trophy and asked to choose a club or student organization at their school to receive a $200 donation from the bank.
“We received a great number of comments through social media that pointed out that all teachers deserved an award — we agree,” said Community Bank President Tom Moran in a press release. “They have certainly put forth a heroic effort, facing down the extra challenges of last spring and this fall.”
The bank congratulates the teachers with the most nominations collected in the branches and online.
Michele Bidlake, at Washington Elementary School in Pendleton, selected the school’s organization for children in need that provides supplies, food and clothes. In Hermiston, West Park Elementary School teacher Allison Peterson won the Apple Appreciation Award, with funds going towards the school’s Student Incentive Program. Kathryn Rodighero, teacher at Gib Olinger Elementary School in Milton-Freewater, selected the First Grade Classroom Fund to receive the bank donation.
For more information about the awards, contact Moran at 509-525-9860 or tmoran@communitybanknet.com.
