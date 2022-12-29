Pioneer Relief Nursery

Pioneer Relief Nursery staff celebrated the holidays on Dec. 16, 2022, with a secret Santa Christmas party. The Pendleton nonprofit organization is one of the recipients of the holiday season Community Bank Charity Drive.

 Pioneer Relief Nursery/Contributed Photo

UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of local nonprofit organizations received support for its programs, thanks to generous donations through the annual Community Bank Charity Drive.

Held from November through mid-December, each of the bank’s locations collected donations to benefit a charity in the community that the bank operates. In its 13 years of the program, Community Bank has matched donations dollar for dollar, with a general program max match amount of $1,000 and a minimum match of $500 per branch location. However, because of an outpouring of support in the first week of the drive, bank officials decided to increase the match amount in Joseph, Enterprise, La Grande and Baker City.

