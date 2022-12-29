Pioneer Relief Nursery staff celebrated the holidays on Dec. 16, 2022, with a secret Santa Christmas party. The Pendleton nonprofit organization is one of the recipients of the holiday season Community Bank Charity Drive.
UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of local nonprofit organizations received support for its programs, thanks to generous donations through the annual Community Bank Charity Drive.
Held from November through mid-December, each of the bank’s locations collected donations to benefit a charity in the community that the bank operates. In its 13 years of the program, Community Bank has matched donations dollar for dollar, with a general program max match amount of $1,000 and a minimum match of $500 per branch location. However, because of an outpouring of support in the first week of the drive, bank officials decided to increase the match amount in Joseph, Enterprise, La Grande and Baker City.
Local nonprofits to benefit from the charity drive include Made to Thrive, which received $2,004. The Hermiston-based organization aims to improve the lives of at-risk youths in Umatilla and Morrow counties. And Pendleton’s Pioneer Relief Nursery received $1,047. The program helps prevent child abuse and neglect with early intervention efforts.
“The spirit of giving is alive and well in our communities,” Tom Moran, Community Bank CEO/president, said in a press release. “It’s always amazing to see people come together to help these organizations thrive.”
This season, a grand total of $22,071 in donations and bank matches were disbursed to charities in Northeastern Oregon and southeast Washington. For more information, contact Moran at 509-525-9860 or tmoran@communitybanknet.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.