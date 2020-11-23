JOSEPH — In an effort to promote investment in local charities, Community Bank is conducting its annual Charity Drive. Proceeds from the drive will be used in that same community during the holiday season.
Funds collected will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $1,000 per branch. Last year, over $23,000 was dispersed to 10 charities in the region.
Since the Community Bank Charity Drive began in 2010, the total amount given to area charities now exceeds $217,000.
Charities that will benefit this year: Baker City is collecting for the food banks in Baker City; Clarkston raises funds for the Northwest Children’s Home; College Place and Walla Walla, Washington, branches are collecting for the Children’s Home Society and their Parents as Teachers program; Elgin Branch, for the Elgin Food Bank; Enterprise and Joseph branches are collecting for the Community Connection Food Bank; Hermiston branch is collecting for the Made to Thrive program for children; La Grande branches are raising funds for the Community Connection Food Bank in Union County; Milton-Freewater branch for the City Light and Power Energy Assistance Program; Pendleton branch is collecting for Altrusa’s Feed The Child Program; and Wallowa branch collects for the Wallowa Food Bank.
“Since this year has presented many unique challenges, we hope to raise a significant amount for these local charities,” said Tom Moran, Community Bank president, in a press release. “With the donation being matched, it can really add up fast, and provide significant support in the region.”
Drive-thru window or tubes should be used for dropping off donations. Branches will be accepting donations through Dec. 18. All types of monetary donations are accepted, such as personal checks, bills, and coin.
For questions about the Charity Drive, contact your local branch manager.
