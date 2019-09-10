JOSEPH — Community Bank is seeking nominations to recognize outstanding teachers with their new Apple Appreciation Awards.
During the month of September, each of the bank’s branches is collecting nominations. One teacher from each town where the bank is located will be presented with the award..
In addition to acknowledge amazing teachers, the program will support school clubs. The winning teacher will choose a club or student organization at their school to receive a $200 donation from the bank.
To be eligible, the person must be a current teacher in kindergarten through 12th grade and employed at a public or private school in a town served by Community Bank. Anyone can submit a nomination.
To nominate a teacher, stop by a Community Bank branch or access a form on the bank’s Facebook page. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 30.
Community Bank was founded in 1955 by a group of Joseph business leaders as the Bank of Wallowa County. Since then, it has grown across the region, including branches in Pendleton, Hermiston, Heppner and Milton-Freewater.
For complete rules, visit www.communitybanknet.com. For questions, contact Tom Moran, president and CEO, at 509-525-9860 or tmoran@communitybanknet.com.
