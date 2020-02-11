HERMISTON — An evening of family fun is available on Valentine’s Day at the Hermiston Community Center.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, Family Friday Night is Feb. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at 415 S. Highway 395. The event features bouncy houses, a bungee run and a variety of games, including cornhole, ping-pong, Mario Kart and more. The cost is $5 per person.
Also, No School Monday Madness is offered Monday, Feb. 17 (President’s Day), also at the community center. Open to students 10 and older, parents can check their kids in and head to work. Indoor activities provide opportunities for safe fun during the holiday from school.
The doors are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per student for the all-day play event.
Concessions are available with cash purchases at both events. Also, pre-registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, call 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/hermistonrec.
