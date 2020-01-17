HERMISTON — Bounce houses, ping pong, basketball, games and more are available for students ages 10 and older during the upcoming school holiday.
Hermiston Parks & Recreation is hosting No School Monday Madness. The event is being held during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 20 — holiday. The doors will be open from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The cost is $5 per student for the all day play event.
For more information, call 541-667-5018 or search www.facebook.com/hermistonrec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.