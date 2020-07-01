In an effort to provide support during the current COVID pandemic, Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) announced a pilot program offering free counseling services to those medical workers and first responders that live or work in Morrow, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam counties.
The Frontline Program provides up to four free counseling sessions. There is no lengthy assessment and no diagnosis required. The program is based on the idea of offering brief supportive therapy. If further referrals or more in-depth treatment is desired, a clinician will work to make those connections.
Employees of any clinic or hospital, firefighters, emergency medical responders, law enforcement officers, and dispatchers all qualify. This program is open to all volunteers or paid staff. To access, call and ask for the “Frontline Program”: 541-481-2911 (Boardman); 541-676-2961 (Heppner); 541-575-1466 (John Day); 541-384-2666 (Condon); 541-763-2746 (Fossil).
CCS offices remain open and are following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority to keep customers and staff safe. Other program available through CCS include telehealth tools for those wanting to avoid in-person services; the David Romprey Warmline (800-698-2392), a peer-run program that is free of charge to anyone needing to talk; and free information on the novel coronavirus, tips for saying healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak, and a resource guide for a variety of local, state and national service, available at the CCS website, www.communitycounselingsolutions.org.
