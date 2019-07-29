PILOT ROCK — The annual Pilot Rock class reunion and community dinner also celebrates 100 years of graduating classes from Pilot Rock High School.
In recognition of the milestone, the Pilot Rock Education and Community Foundation will be giving away $100 bills at the dinner. The names of those purchasing pre-sale tickets will go into the drawings.
Pilot Rock Community Days is Aug. 16-18. The community dinner will be served Saturday, Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. People must buy dinner tickets (which features a choice of tri-tip or pork loin) by Monday, Aug. 12 to be eligible for the cash drawings. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.
To purchase tickets in advance, call Annie Smith Tester at 541-377-3075 or send a check to: Pilot Rock Education & Community Foundation, P.O. Box 871, Pilot Rock, OR 97868. Dinner tickets also will be sold at the door, but they will not be included in the drawings for $100 bills.
For more information, contact Tester at anna.tester@pilotrocksd.org or 541-377-3075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.