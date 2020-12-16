HERMISTON — The Community Fellowship Dinner in Hermiston will be serving free heat-and-serve Christmas dinners on Friday, Dec. 25.
Traditional Christmas meals will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. People are asked to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle.
Meals are also available on a delivery basis. To have a meal delivered, call 541-371-9772 before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The group of volunteers reported serving 1,300 meals on Thanksgiving, and are still looking for more volunteers to help prepare, package, hand out and deliver meals for Christmas. To volunteer, email cfdhermiston@gmail.com or call 541-371-9772.
