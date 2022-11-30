Dove pauses play time on June 29, 2022, to enjoy a snack at the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter. The local organization is in the Valley Giving Guide, which offers one-stop “shopping” for donors to give to area nonprofits through Dec. 31.
WALLA WALLA — The Valley Giving Guide recently kicked off in the Walla Walla area and beyond.
In its fifth year, the campaign is hosted by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation and United Way of the Blue Mountains. This year’s guide includes 166 nonprofits and charitable organizations in Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Umatilla counties.
It offers a one-stop guide for donors to select their favorite nonprofits and make one payment through a secure website. A bonus pool will add matching funds to all donations, providing nonprofits with more money than the donor gives. The campaign runs through Dec. 31.
“The Valley Giving Guide is a win-win-win,” Kol Medina, Blue Mountain Community Foundation CEO, said. “Donors have an easy way to donate and have bonus bucks added to their donation; nonprofits get to work together to raise more money for themselves; and the community overall benefits from the work of our dedicated nonprofits.”
Each of the participating nonprofits has created a unique page to share their story. For additional details, visit www.valleygivingguide.org.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
