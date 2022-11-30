PAWS2.jpeg
Dove pauses play time on June 29, 2022, to enjoy a snack at the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter. The local organization is in the Valley Giving Guide, which offers one-stop “shopping” for donors to give to area nonprofits through Dec. 31.

 East Oregonian, File

WALLA WALLA — The Valley Giving Guide recently kicked off in the Walla Walla area and beyond.

In its fifth year, the campaign is hosted by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation and United Way of the Blue Mountains. This year’s guide includes 166 nonprofits and charitable organizations in Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Umatilla counties.

