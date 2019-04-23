BOARDMAN — The Lezama-Magallanes family will benefit from a fundraiser to help with expenses not covered by medical insurance for 4-year-old Ellie, who is fighting cancer.
Enchilada Feed for Ellie is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Riverside Jr./Sr. High School, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. The cost is $10 per person. In addition, a silent auction will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and raffle tickets for a big screen TV are $10 each or three for $25.
For more information or to buy raffle tickets, call Elvia Ayala at 541-571-7354 or Marcie Rodelo at 541-571-3098.
