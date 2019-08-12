MISSION — A community walk to assist in healing in the loss of loved ones and to bring awareness for suicide prevention is being held in Mission.
Walk for Healing is Saturday from 8-11 a.m. beginning at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, 46314 Timine Way, Mission. Prior to the walk, there is an Acudetox healing clinic (8 a.m.), which includes information about the use of acupuncture for such things as addiction, stress and trauma. Walk registration begins at 9 a.m. and a welcome and remembrance of those lost to suicide is at 9:30 a.m. The walk departs at 10 a.m.
For more information, call Denise Wickert at 541-240-8441.
