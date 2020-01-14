HERMISTON — A cover band that plays the music of Bread, an American soft rock group from the 1970s, returns to Hermiston.
Toast will take the stage Friday at 7 p.m. in the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St. The group played to a packed house when they performed in Hermiston in the fall of 2018.
In October 1971, Bread debuted at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with their single, “Baby I’m-A Want You.” The song peaked at No. 3 on Nov. 27, 1971, and was certified gold. Between 1970-77, Bread charted 13 singles on the Hot 100, which included 12 consecutive in the Top 40, six Top Tens and one No. 1 — “Make It With You.”
Jeff Snell, owner of Eastern Oregon Physical Therapy, who describes himself as a “big Bread fan,” is excited that the group decided to return to town. He was among a group of music-loving businessmen that initially brought the Utah-based band to Hermiston to increase entertainment offerings.
The group features Jeff Clark (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, keyboard), John Uibel (vocals, bass guitar, keyboard), Brett Hart (vocals, drums, percussion), Sam Cottrell (vocals, lead guitar, mandolin), Troy Jolley (vocals, keyboard, percussion) and John Hanson (sound engineering, rhythm guitar). Founded in 2017, the band offers a family-friendly concert featuring the soft rock sounds of Bread.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. For more about the group, email info@toasttribute.com or visit www.toasttribute.com.
