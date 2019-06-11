HERMISTON — Tickets are still available for the 20th anniversary reunion concert of the Inland Northwest Musicians.
The event features the world premiere of “Life of Water,” written by Larry Nash Groupe. The composer has an impressive musical resume in film and TV as well as the concert stage. He has four Emmy awards and also has composed music for a variety of features that have been screened at the Sundance, Berlin and Toronto film festivals.
The concert is Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Although there is no admission charge, people need seat reservations.
The concert also features a number of pieces performed by the combined ensembles of the Inland Northwest Orchestra and the Inland Northwest Chorale along with members of the Willow Creek Symphony. The program includes “Carmen Suite No. 1” by Georges Bizet, “Overture Festivo for Symphonic Orchestra” by D. Shostakovich, and “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson.
Founded in 1999, Inland Northwest Musicians is committed to providing live musical performances to rural audiences. Although there’s no charge for performances, donations are appreciated.
For more information or to reserve seats for the 20th anniversary concert, call 541-289-4696. For more about the organization, visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
