HERMISTON — An upcoming faith-based conference offers encouragement to men as leaders at home, at church, on the job and in their communities.
The No Regrets Men’s Conference is a one-day live-streamed event from southeastern Wisconsin. Area men are invited to attend Saturday, Feb. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. The cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Breakfast and lunch are included. Men who don’t have a church home are invited to attend free of charge.
Steve Sonderman, president and founder of No Regrets Men’s Ministries, is passionate about local churches developing their men’s ministries. In addition to serving as executive pastor of ministries at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Sonderman regularly speaks at conferences and serves as chaplain for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Featured speakers include Rod Hairston, who served as chaplain for more than a decade with the Baltimore Ravens; Stuart Briscoe, a pastor and the author of more than 40 books; Gordon MacDonald, chancellor of Denver Seminary; and more.
For more information or to register, visit www.newhopeon395.com. For questions, contact 541-567-8441 or office@newhopeon395.com.
