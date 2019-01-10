A faith-based conference with the theme of “Cover the Earth” features live music, inspirational speakers and top-notch performances.
“It talks about the idea to cover the earth with the presence of God,” said Rev. Terry Haight of the Hermiston Assembly of God Church. “Pursuit is the idea of going after God.”
In its seventh year, Pursuit kicks off Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. There is no admission charge. It continues with sessions Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Also, the church is hosting Pursuit Sunday during its regular worship time Sunday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Haight invites everyone to attend, regardless of their level of faith or religious affiliation. In addition, he challenges people to pursue God.
“There’s more to it than just checking into a church,” Haight said. “There’s a real encounter we can have with God.”
The special guests include Jeremy Johnson of Fearless Church LA, Becky Johnson of the Jesus Culture Church in Sacramento and Matt Molt, lead pastor of New Vintage Church in the Tri-Cities. Each of the speakers, Haight said, address challenges that people are facing. In addition, they will share about the importance of a personal connection with Jesus Christ.
“We talk about salvation and eternity because everyone will live for eternity — it’s just a matter of where,” Haight said. “It’s more than just going to church. It’s a relationship with God.”
Haight said while the initial focus of the conference was geared for the youths and young adults, its open to everyone.
“It’s for ages 0 to 99,” Haight said. “The music is going to be more contemporary but the speaking is kind of middle of the road — it will speak to all ages.”
Also, there are still volunteer opportunities available to help with the conference. People are needed to do everything from hospitality and greeting to cleanup, food preparation and security. Those interested are invited to a volunteer’s meeting Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the church.
For more information, visit www.pursuitconf.com, www.facebook.com/pursuitconf or call 541-567-5831.
