PENDLETON — Republican Alek Skarlatos is making another bid for a seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. The former Oregon National Guard soldier garnered 46.2% of the votes during the Nov. 2020 election, which incumbent Peter DeFazio won.
After his deployment, Skarlatos traveled his district and met people from all walks of life. He's running for Congress because he wants to stand with Oregonians, including the loggers, veterans, moms, dads, and families trying to make ends meet.
Skarlatos, who co-authored the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes,” that also was made into a film directed by Clint Eastwood about his role in helping stop a 2015 terrorist attack on a train from Amsterdam to Paris, will speak Thursday, June 10, from 5-6 p.m. in the west rooms at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. A $5 donation is requested by the Roundup Republican Women, which will go to help offset the room fee and travel costs.
For more information or to RSVP, email rounduprw@gmail.com. Include how many people will attend with you to be seated together.
