PENDLETON — Sen. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, is the special guest during the upcoming Round-Up Republican Women meeting.
The no-host luncheon gathering is Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The meal costs $11. Anyone that’s interested is invited to attend.
A native Oregonian, Bentz is a candidate for Congressional District 2. He was raised on a ranch in Eastern Oregon and graduated from what was then Eastern Oregon State College before attending Lewis & Clark Law School. He is a farmer and attorney in Ontario, where his practice includes water and agricultural law.
For more information or to RSVP, contact rounduprw@gmail.com or 541-276-1206.
