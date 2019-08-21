PENDLETON — A gathering of conservative, patriotic-minded Americans plan to meet in Pendleton and invite others to attend.
Right Wing Ding will meet Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Shari’s Cafe and Pies, 319 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. People are invited to order from the menu during the no-host event.
For more information, contact David Burns at davidrayburns1220@gmail.com or 541-276-1361.
