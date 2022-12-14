The Christmas Light Show illuminates the night Dec. 3, 2022, at the SAGE Center, Boardman. People are invited to take photos and enter their best shot in a contest for a chance to win prizes. The submission deadline is Dec. 29.
BOARDMAN — The SAGE Center is plugged in, offering a bright experience for the holiday season.
In its seventh year, the annual Christmas Light Show runs nightly from dusk until dawn through Jan. 1 at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. There is no admission charge.
Because of construction on the center’s grounds, this year’s display doesn’t include music. However, SAGE Center Manager Torrie Griggs said visitors won’t be disappointed.
With a complete redesign, the display encompasses the entire green space. In addition, each of the large trees features more than 1,000 twinkling lights. And a walking bridge offers an illuminated stroll with lights all around.
Griggs encourages visitors to bring a camera to capture some shots. People are invited to enter their best picture in the Christmas Light Photo Contest. The winner will receive a pair of passes to the SAGE Center and a travel mug.
Contest submissions will be used for promoting the SAGE Center — with credit given to the photographer. The deadline to enter is Dec. 29. Full contest details are available via bit.ly/3iNDLiO. For questions, contact 541-481-7243 or sagec@portofmorrow.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
