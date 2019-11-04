PENDLETON — The Pendleton Contra Dance Community will host its November dance at Peace Lutheran Church.
The event is Friday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. The cost is $8 per person or $12 for a couple. Those attending are invited to bring finger food to share.
No experience is necessary. Also, the event is family-friendly and features live music by local musicians.
Contra dancing has its origins in a range of folk traditions, including English country dance and Appalachian dancing. Participants are paired up in long lines and follow the instructions of a caller, who teaches the simple sequence of steps before the music starts.
This will be the final dance until after winter. The group will resume its monthly events Friday, Feb. 14. For more information, contact Jill Johnson at jmjpac@gmail.com or search Facebook.
