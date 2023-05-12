Participants hit the dance floor on Jan. 19, 2019, while the Wednesday Night Band plays during a contra dance on Jan. 19, 2019. The Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music invite people to its next dance on May 20, 2023, at Timberrib, Milton-Freewater.
MILTON-FREEWATER — An old-time contra dance that offers participants a time of fun and fellowship is being presented by the Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music.
In addition, squares, and other dances are featured. No experience is needed, as local callers will offer instruction.
Presented by the Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music, the dance is Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m. at the Timberrib, 84847 Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater. Live music is provided by the Wednesday Night Band.
The cost is $5 or $3 for WWFAM members. Participants are invited to bring finger foods to share. For more information, contact htostby@gmail.com, call 541-938-7403 or visit bit.ly/3CG0CEf.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.