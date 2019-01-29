PENDLETON — The public is invited to learn a dance style that has roots in folk traditions, including English country dance and Appalachian dancing.
The Pendleton Contra Dance Community is offering a free lesson Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The lesson and dances are family-friendly.
A form of social dancing, people can attend without a partner. Dancers are paired up in long lines and follow the instructions of a caller. At dances, music is provided by local musicians and callers teach the step sequences before the music starts.
The Pendleton Contra Dance Community holds dances on the second Saturday of each month at 7 p.m., also at the arts center. For more information, search Facebook.
