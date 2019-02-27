PENDLETON — The public is invited to kick up their heels during a dance hosted by the Pendleton Contra Dance Community.
The event is Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The cost is $8 per person or $12 for a couple. A live caller will provide instruction for dancers. No experience or partner is necessary.
The group will hold dances at the arts center on the second Saturday of each month through June, except during a folk celebration weekend in May at La Grande.
