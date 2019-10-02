PENDLETON — The public is invited to kick up their heels during dance lessons provided by the Pendleton Contra Dance Community.
The event is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The lessons are free. No partner is required and experience isn't necessary.
Participants will learn basic steps that will help them in preparing for an upcoming dance. That event is Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., also at the arts center.
The Pendleton Contra Dance Community typically holds dances on the second Friday of each month, except December and January. For more information, contact Jill Johnson at jmjpac@gmail.com or search Facebook.
