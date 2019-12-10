HERMISTON — Kids of all ages are invited to a cookies and milk party — participants even get to decorate a Cookie Monster treat.
The free event is Monday, Dec. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. The evening activity also features a game time.
For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.