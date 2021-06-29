HERMISTON — The Hermiston Classics Car Club is gearing up for its 25th annual car show.
The Cool Rides Car Show is July 9-10 at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. The vehicle entry fee is $25. People are encouraged to register in advance at www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com. The first 100 entries will receive an event T-shirt free of charge.
Juan Lopez, club president, is excited for the event — especially after having to cancel in 2020. Lopez hopes people will not only enter their vehicles but come out and enjoy the day in the park. People don’t have to belong to the car club to enter the show or to join the Friday night fun, Lopez said.
“We have some special things coming in,” he said. “The National Guard will be there and we’ll have a couple of other special things in the park for people to see.”
On-site registration is Saturday, July 10 from 7-10 a.m. at the park. The car show will officially kick off with the singing of the national anthem at 9 a.m. by the Hermiston High School choir. The awards presentation, which will include nearly two dozen categories, begins at 1 p.m.
Also, the club will host a poker run July 9. To participate in the poker run, head to McKenzie Park to pick up a map and scorecard. The cost is $5 per hand. Participants will have from 6-7 p.m. to collect the cards for their poker hands.
At 7 p.m., the club will host a dinner and determine winners of the poker run. The car club will provide the meal and beverages.
The Hermiston Classics Car Club is made up of local car enthusiasts, who get together to support each other with vehicle-related projects, skills and education. All car, truck, and vehicle enthusiasts are invited to get involved.
Although the club’s name includes the term “classics,” there are no specific vehicle requirements in order to join. The club welcomes all individuals who have a passion for cars.
For updates on club meetings and activities, visit www.facebook.com/HermistonClassicsCarClub. For questions, contact 541-571-0141 or hermistonclassicscarclub@gmail.com.
