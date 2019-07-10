HERMISTON — Members of the Hermiston Classics Car Club are getting revved up for their annual car show.
In its 24th year, the Cool Rides Car Show is Saturday with registration from 7-10:30 a.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. The vehicle entry fee is $25. The first 100 registrants will receive a goody bag, which includes dash plaques, an event T-shirt and more. Awards, which will be presented at approximately 1:30 p.m., will include nearly two dozen categories.
Lisa Sturgeon, the club’s treasurer, said the show typically draws around 100 entries. A big draw, she said, is the location.
“The shade is really nice,” Sturgeon said. “It’s a lot better than sitting on the hot asphalt in the middle of the sun.”
The event also features live music, vendor booths, a raffle (including a gift basket from Comrie RV, battery charger, stereo system and welding helmet) and a special game as part of the 50/50 raffle. To play, people can purchase a lei for a chance to win half the pot.
Also, the club is gearing up for the show with their annual poker run. Sturgeon invites everyone to participate — people don’t have to belong to the club or enter the car show to join the Friday night fun, which includes dinner.
To participate in the poker run, head to McKenzie Park at 6 p.m. to pick up a map and scorecard. The cost is $5 per hand. When leaving the park, the entourage will “parade” through the parking lots at a couple of local assisted living facilities.
“We thought it would be a fun way for the people living there to see the cars,” Sturgeon said.
People will then cruise to the five sponsoring businesses to pick up cards for their poker hand — returning to the park by 7 p.m. for dinner and to determine the winners. The car club will provide the meal’s main dish. Poker run participants are asked to bring their own beverages (no alcohol) and a side dish or dessert to share.
The Hermiston Classics Car Club holds business meetings the first Friday of each month — usually at Desert Lanes, 1545 N. First St. During the summer months, group members hang out on Friday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Les Schwab Tire Center, 830 N. First St.
“We’re just there to have a good time and give people an opportunity to see the cars,” Sturgeon said.
For more information about the club or car show, contact Sturgeon at 503-410-9906, hermistonclassicscarclub@gmail.com, visit www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com or search Facebook.
