HERMISTON — Gordon Smith drove away with the best of show during the 25th annual Cool Rides Car Show with his 1933 Ford Vicky. Hosted by the Hermiston Classics Car Club, president Juan Lopez said nearly 150 vehicles were entered in the July 10 event, which was held at McKenzie Park in Hermiston.
Other special awards went to the Hamilton family (people’s choice); Jim Morris (Andy Anderson Memorial Award); and Bob Burke (Mike Monroe Memorial Award). In addition, awards were given in more than a dozen categories — based on year, stock or modified, cars and trucks, import, work in progress and the police and fire chief awards.
The Hermiston Classics Car Club includes local car enthusiasts, who get together to share their love of all things vehicle-related. Although the club’s name includes the term “classics,” anyone who has a passion for cars and trucks is invited to join. In addition to planning their yearly show, during the spring/summer months members of the group often hang out on Friday nights at Les Schwab Tire Center in Hermiston.
For updates on club meetings and activities, visit www.facebook.com/HermistonClassicsCarClub or www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com. For questions, contact 541-571-0141 or hermistonclassicscarclub@gmail.com.
