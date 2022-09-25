Bottles of Sno Road Winery's 2019 cabernet sauvignon line a table on Oct. 9, 2021, during the Hermiston Downtown District's Cork & Barrel. After hosting the popular wine and beer tasting event earlier this summer, organizers decided to roll out another one Saturday, Oct. 1, 5-10 p.m. on Hermiston’s Festival Street.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Downtown District is preparing to uncork a second Cork & Barrel event. Previously held annually, organizers decided to double the fun by rolling out another one this year.
Open to adults 21 and older, it includes wine and beer tastings, food and dancing. Live music features Danny Vernon: The Illusion of Elvis. The event is Saturday, Oct. 1, 5-10 p.m. on Festival Street, in downtown Hermiston.
Advance tickets are $20 at Hermiston Parks and Recreation, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and Lucky Endz Gifts. Cost at the gate is $25. For questions, call 541-567-6151 or 541-289-1112.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
