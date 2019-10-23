ECHO — The Echo Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is going to the dogs.
Echo Corn Maze K9 Days is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1-5 p.m. at 100 N. Dupont St. People are invited to bring their well-behaved canine kids on leash to the corn maze for the last day of the season. Also during the event, visit with adoptable dogs and learn more about Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter. People are encouraged to bring an item to donate from the shelter’s wish list, which can be viewed at www.pendletonpaws.org.
Regular admission is $10 for the Echo Corn Maze, the Corn Crib, the Mini Corn Maze, the Straw Bale Maze & Tunnels. The cost is $12 for an all-day pass or the Field of Screams. Other featured attractions are $1 per ride.
Regular hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m.; Fridays, 2-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Field of Screams haunted path is open Oct. 26 and 31 from 7-9 p.m.
For more information, search Facebook or visit www.echocornmaze.com. For questions, text/call 509-528-5808.
