PENDLETON — McKay Creeks Estates, 1601 Southgate Place, is holding a Patriot Day Curbside Cotton Candy Sale on Friday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cotton candy is $5 per bag, and can be purchased from the safety of your vehicle. All persons attending the sale should wear face coverings and observe COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
The assisted living center is holding the sale to raise team funding for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
For more information, or to pre-order cotton candy for pickup, call Morgan Anderson, activity director, at 541-276-1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.