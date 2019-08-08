PENDLETON — Eileen Kiely, secretary of the Democratic Party of Oregon, is a special guest at Monday's meeting of the Umatilla County Democratic Party.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Pendleton City Hall's community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. All local Democrats are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Sue Petersen at 541-377-0752 or email bikerchick49@hotmail.com.
