County seeks applicants for fair board vacancies East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Oct 9, 2021 PENDLETON —Umatilla County is looking to fill two vacant positions on the Umatilla County Fair Board of Directors.One position on the board is vacant and another will be vacant soon, according to a press release from Angie McNalley, the fair manager.All Umatilla County residents are eligible for the positions. An applicant from another county also would be eligible for the director position with the approval of the fair board.Applications are available at the Umatilla County Human Resources office on 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton. They also are available on the county's website, www.umatillacounty.net, or on the fair website, www.umatillacountyfair.net.Applications must be delivered to the Umatilla County Courthouse or to hr@umatillacounty.net.
