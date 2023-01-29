PENDLETON — While Emily and Andrew Somoskey create paintings that incorporate layering and abstraction, each artist has a distinctly different approach to their work, resulting in an intriguing resonance when the paintings are in proximity to one another.

The two artists’ works will be on exhibit in the East Oregonian Gallery at the Pendleton Center for the Arts Feb. 2-25. The event kicks off with an opening reception Feb. 2, 5:30-7 p.m. that is free and open to the public.

