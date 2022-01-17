PILOT ROCK — Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living is holding a vaccination clinic Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2-7 p.m. the Pilot Rock Fire District, 415 N.E. Elm St.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available, along with

boosters. Vaccinations are available for adults and children 5 years and up. Flu shots also are available when getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Individuals 12 years or older receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster will receive a

$25 gift card. In addition, and the event will provide food boxes to the first 30 people vaccinated.

For more information regarding the clinic, contact Crescencia at 541-709-7898.

If you need a ride to get a vaccination, contact Kassandra to schedule transportation at 541-889-3119, ext. 109.

