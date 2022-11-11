PENDLETON — The Cowboy Christmas Ball is wrangling in the holiday spirit while raising money for area charitable causes.
Cooked up in 1992 as an opportunity to have a holiday gathering without breaking the bank, the festive gala now raises thousands of dollars to benefit organizations, kids and families in need. Doris Doherty and Dawna Green had many mutual friends, who in turn asked other couples to join them. In the beginning, the exclusive event required an invitation to attend, said Tim McFetridge, 2022 board president.
“When I first came to Pendleton, the Cowboy Christmas Ball was a big thing,” he said. “You had to be personally invited. I remember calling Doris and asking if I could get a ticket.”
The charity aspect of the event happened organically. After paying party expenses, including venue rental, the musicians and food, Doherty and Green were surprised to have money left over.
"We thought, 'Whoa, what do we do with this?' So we took it to The Salvation Army," Green said in a 2009 interview.
A handful of years later, McFetridge was no longer left scrambling for an invitation — tossing his hat into the arena, he was given the nod to join the planning committee. Traditionally held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, it features hearty hors d'oeuvres, silent/live auctions, a no-host bar and entertainment with The Hankers and DJ Big Wispr. Tickets are $50 each.
Although the Cowboy Christmas Ball began four decades ago, McFetridge said it went through a short lull as committee members moved, got divorced or died, including Doherty in 2010. With fond memories of the gala event, he wrangled in enough support to revive it in 2017.
One of the big changes, McFetridge said, was to eliminate the event’s exclusiveness and fully open attendance to the general public. Doing so, he said, kicked up the net proceeds. After the 2019 event, approximately $28,000 was disbursed among 18 recipients.
With the global pandemic forcing a two-year hiatus, McFetridge and the rest of the committee is ready to have a ball.
While the gala is a lot of fun, McFetridge said meeting with the committee afterward and deciding how to disburse the funds is always exciting. In addition to Pendleton-area charitable causes, entities throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties and beyond have benefited from the Cowboy Christmas Ball.
“It’s designed to give back to the community,” McFetridge said. “It’s like playing Secret Santa with donating the proceeds.”
