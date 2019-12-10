PENDLETON — A community Christmas gathering is being served up by McKay Creek Estates.
In addition to a dinner featuring prime rib, ham, turkey and all the fixings, and a visit from Santa Claus, Coyote Joe will provide entertainment. The Pendleton man will share tall tales and songs about the American West. The public is invited to celebrate with residents and staff at the assisted living facility.
The event is Thursday at 5 p.m. at 1601 Southgate Place, Pendleton. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children.
McKay Creek Estates. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-276-1987.
