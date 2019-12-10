Coyote

Staff, residents, family and friends enjoyed a 2017 holiday meal at McKay Creek Estates. The community is invited to this year’s Christmas dinner and celebration Thursday at the assisted living facility in Pendleton.

 Photo contributed by Noemi Wiseman

PENDLETON — A community Christmas gathering is being served up by McKay Creek Estates.

In addition to a dinner featuring prime rib, ham, turkey and all the fixings, and a visit from Santa Claus, Coyote Joe will provide entertainment. The Pendleton man will share tall tales and songs about the American West. The public is invited to celebrate with residents and staff at the assisted living facility.

The event is Thursday at 5 p.m. at 1601 Southgate Place, Pendleton. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

McKay Creek Estates. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-276-1987.

